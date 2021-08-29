Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $506,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.40. 3,590,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

