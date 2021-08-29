Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post sales of $344.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.20 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $178.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.39. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

