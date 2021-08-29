$8.49 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report sales of $8.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $8.78 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $37.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $38.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $49.47 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,756. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

