Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 8,377 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Penn National Gaming comprises 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 522.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 129,915 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 380.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 4,298,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

