Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 24,420 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,450. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.