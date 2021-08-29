Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 159,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,546. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $480.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.63.

SIGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

