Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $60.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.56 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $227.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCRA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 242,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

