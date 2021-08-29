$194.47 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report sales of $194.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $195.40 million. Inovalon posted sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

INOV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 2,360,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

