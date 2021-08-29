Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

