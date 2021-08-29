SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.62 Million

Equities analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $50.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.93 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $202.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 190,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,029. The firm has a market cap of $595.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after buying an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after buying an additional 468,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

