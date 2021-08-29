ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $105,871.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

