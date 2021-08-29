Beddow Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.59. 13,133,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,238,264. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

