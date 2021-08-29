$2.78 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post sales of $2.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $44.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.09 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $149.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $495.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

