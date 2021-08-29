Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust accounts for about 8.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 3.00% of Mesabi Trust worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229. The firm has a market cap of $434.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.19. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

