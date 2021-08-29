Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

