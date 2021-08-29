Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce sales of $282.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million.

Several research firms have commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $33.71. 246,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,687. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

