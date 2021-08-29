Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,370,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $45.50. 5,598,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

