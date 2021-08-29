Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,076,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 243.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 65,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.