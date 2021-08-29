Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 411,920 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.22. 532,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

