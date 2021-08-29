$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $257.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,109. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

