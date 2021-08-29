$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce sales of $186.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.84. 249,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,293. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.42.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

