Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,720. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95.

