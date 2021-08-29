Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 10,737 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 4.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $182,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

