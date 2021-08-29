Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up about 3.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $47,110,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 990,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,695. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

