ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post sales of $11.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.01 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $42.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $45.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 6,549,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.37. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,261,000 after acquiring an additional 254,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

