Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

