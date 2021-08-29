Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 567,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

