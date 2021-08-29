Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,848 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.