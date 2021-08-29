Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.19% of The E.W. Scripps worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 519,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSP. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SSP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 328,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

