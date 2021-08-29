Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.41. 275,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 513.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

