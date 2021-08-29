$33.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $33.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.76 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

