Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,383 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Public Education by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 140,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

