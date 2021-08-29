Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $72.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.33. 3,916,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.