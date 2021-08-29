Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 79,513 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,513 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $80,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $511.87. 238,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,494. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.