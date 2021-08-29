Polis Trading 36.3% Higher This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2,252.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

