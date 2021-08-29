Hegic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.02 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $93.34 million and $7.02 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

