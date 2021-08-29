KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.18 on Friday, reaching $342.93. The stock had a trading volume of 692,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

