Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.78. 443,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,631. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.23. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,350.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

