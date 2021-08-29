Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 91 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.52. The stock had a trading volume of 535,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

