Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $26,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,388,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,439. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

