Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,677.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

