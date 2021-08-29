538 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. S&P Global accounts for about 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.30. The company had a trading volume of 838,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.