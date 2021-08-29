Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $197.71 Average PT from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:LEA traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.50. 359,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

