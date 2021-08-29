$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,214. PACCAR has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 53,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

