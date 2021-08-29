$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Maximus reported sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. 290,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

