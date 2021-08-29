Cardano (ADA) Hits One Day Volume of $5.67 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Cardano has a total market cap of $91.51 billion and $5.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,050,654,414 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

