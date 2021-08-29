Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Decreases By 53.1%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 14,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.