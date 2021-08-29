iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 642,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

