iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 723,547 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

