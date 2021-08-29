Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 288,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,301. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,999 shares of company stock worth $4,695,290 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

